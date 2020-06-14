China's Suzhou to hold international dragon boat race

NANJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- The city of Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu province will hold an international dragon boat race during this year's Dragon Boat Festival on June 25.

Called "Shared Joy in Jiangsu", the event will be held on Jinji Lake in the Suzhou Industrial Park, and will include the events involving the 12-person small dragon boat 300m sprint and the 22-person large dragon boat 300m open race, organizers.

A total of 1,168 rowers from 56 teams have registered for this year's competition, including 108 overseas participants.

All non-Chinese participants will have to remain in Jiangsu during their stay due to COVID-19 pandemic prevention measures, according to Suzhou's sports bureau.