China to further improve NEV charging infrastructure

Photo taken on March 18, 2022 shows a wireless charging pile at a charging station in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China will further boost the building of a high-quality charging infrastructure network to meet the rapid development of the country's new energy vehicles (NEVs), according to a guideline.

By 2030, a high-quality charging infrastructure network with extensive coverage, moderate scale, sound structure, and full function will basically be in place, capable of supporting the development of NEVs and people's charging needs, said the guideline released by the General Office of the State Council.

The document stressed the need for efforts to build a well-structured charging network in urban areas, focusing on the coverage of charging piles in residential and business areas, as well as commercial, industrial, and leisure centers.

In rural areas, a charging network with effective coverage will also be built, the guideline said, urging the need to create demonstration counties and towns for charging infrastructure construction and application.

Efforts will be made to improve the service operation and encourage diversified investment in the sector, according to the guideline.

The country will also promote the application of intelligent charging infrastructure, as well as the intelligent transformation of power distribution networks, it added.

