China's NEV sales surge 82 pct in May

Xinhua) 15:57, June 03, 2023

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Retail sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China jumped 82 percent year on year in May, latest data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed.

A total of 483,000 NEVs were sold in China during May 1-28 period, according to the CPCA.

As of May 28 this year, retail sales of NEVs in China rose 43 percent year on year to a total of 2.33 million units, the CPCA said.

Meanwhile, retail sales of passenger vehicles added up to 7.29 million units, up 2 percent year on year.

The CPCA attributed the growth mainly to sales promotions during May Day holiday and consumption subsidy policies introduced by the central and local governments.

