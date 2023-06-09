China's NEV sales surge 60.2 pct in May

Xinhua) 16:50, June 09, 2023

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China's new energy vehicle (NEV) sales expanded 60.2 percent year on year to 717,000 units in May, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Friday.

NEV sales in the first five months of 2023 totaled 2.94 million units, increasing by 46.8 percent from a year ago.

The output of NEVs in the country reached 713,000 units last month, up 53 percent year on year, the data revealed.

