Youths urged to contribute to national rejuvenation

08:40, June 20, 2023 By XU WEI ( China Daily

Young Chinese students swear in during a ceremony for becoming new members of the Communist Youth League of China at a middle school in Guiyang, Guizhou province, on April 28, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

The nation's young people were called on to shoulder their responsibilities to build China into a strong socialist country and advance national rejuvenation at the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League of China on Monday.

President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the opening ceremony of the congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, who are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, also attended the ceremony.

The congress was attended by nearly 1,500 delegates from all over the country, representing more than 73 million Communist Youth League members age 14 to 28.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Cai delivered a speech at the congress.

He praised the CYLC for carrying out strict governance over the organization and continuing to improve its advanced political characteristics and its connection with the general public since its 18th National Congress in 2018.

China's youths and youth movement have always demonstrated carrying out the mission of the times and achieving their own progress in promoting social progress, he said.

He underscored that comprehensively building a modern socialist country, realizing the second centenary goal and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese characteristics are the central tasks of the Party as well as the distinctive themes of the Chinese youth movement and youth work in the new era.

A Dong, a member of the standing committee of the presidium of the congress, delivered a report on behalf of the 18th Central Committee of the CYLC.

The congress was held one year after Xi called on the CYLC to better unite, organize and serve young people and encouraged the nation's youths to dedicate their wisdom and efforts to national rejuvenation at the CYLC's 100th anniversary in May 2022.

