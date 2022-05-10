Home>>
Ceremony marking centenary of Communist Youth League of China held in Beijing
(Xinhua) 13:40, May 10, 2022
A ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Youth League of China is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
