China's Communist Youth League to convene national congress

Xinhua) 10:05, June 17, 2023

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Youth League of China (CYLC), an aide to and reserve force of the Communist Party of China (CPC), will convene its 19th national congress from June 19 to 22 in Beijing.

The congress will hear and examine a report by the 18th CYLC Central Committee, amend the CYLC Constitution, and elect the 19th Central Committee.

The congress will fully implement the guiding principles established at the 20th CPC National Congress and mobilize and guide CYLC members to strive in unity to build China into a modern socialist country in all respects and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

The CYLC had over 73.58 million members at the end of 2022, according to statistics released by the CYLC Central Committee in May.

