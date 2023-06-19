China's passenger vehicle sales up 26.4 pct in May

Xinhua) 14:50, June 19, 2023

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China's passenger vehicle sales stood at 2.05 million units in May, surging 26.4 percent year on year, industry data showed on Monday.

Specifically, sales of sports utility vehicles, multi-purpose vehicles and crossover utility vehicles in May all witnessed expansion from the same period last year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

During the period, China's output of passenger cars totaled 2.01 million units, up 18.2 percent year on year.

The association attributed the sales jump last month to car purchase promotional activities during the May Day holiday and gradually stabilized prices at end-market, which stimulated consumption vitality.

The aggregate sales for the first five months of 2023 grew by 10.7 percent year on year to around 9 million units, it said.

During the January-May period, China produced 9.06 million passenger cars, up 10.6 percent year on year, it added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)