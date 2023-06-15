Automotive joint venture in China forges ahead

Photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows cars on the assembly line in the factory of FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd. in Changchun, northeast China’s Jilin Province. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd. is a large joint venture of passenger cars in China, and is also a leader in China’s passenger cars market. Advanced technologies are being used in its highly automated factory in Changchun, northeast China’s Jilin Province to manufacture high-quality products. A total of 1,200 cars can be produced from its factory in Changchun every day. Among them are classic German models and localized models in China.

