Automotive joint venture in China forges ahead
By Zhang Kaiwei (People's Daily Online) 11:14, June 15, 2023
Photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows cars on the assembly line in the factory of FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd. in Changchun, northeast China’s Jilin Province. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)
FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd. is a large joint venture of passenger cars in China, and is also a leader in China’s passenger cars market. Advanced technologies are being used in its highly automated factory in Changchun, northeast China’s Jilin Province to manufacture high-quality products. A total of 1,200 cars can be produced from its factory in Changchun every day. Among them are classic German models and localized models in China.
