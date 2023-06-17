Greater Bay Area Int'l Auto Show kicks off in Shenzhen
People visit the 27th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area International Auto Show at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 16, 2023. The auto show kicked off here on Friday and will last till June 24. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
This photo taken on June 16, 2023 shows the booth of Chinese carmaker BYD during the 27th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area International Auto Show at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The auto show kicked off here on Friday and will last till June 24. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
People visit the 27th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area International Auto Show at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 16, 2023. The auto show kicked off here on Friday and will last till June 24. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
People visit the 27th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area International Auto Show at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 16, 2023. The auto show kicked off here on Friday and will last till June 24. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
People visit the 27th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area International Auto Show at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 16, 2023. The auto show kicked off here on Friday and will last till June 24. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
People visit the 27th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area International Auto Show at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 16, 2023. The auto show kicked off here on Friday and will last till June 24. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Visitors learn about new energy vehicles of Chinese carmaker BYD during the 27th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area International Auto Show at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 16, 2023. The auto show kicked off here on Friday and will last till June 24. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
People visit the 27th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area International Auto Show at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 16, 2023. The auto show kicked off here on Friday and will last till June 24. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
People visit the 27th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area International Auto Show at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 16, 2023. The auto show kicked off here on Friday and will last till June 24. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
People visit the 27th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area International Auto Show at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 16, 2023. The auto show kicked off here on Friday and will last till June 24. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Automotive joint venture in China forges ahead
- China's auto market reports notable growth in May
- Chinese-brand passenger car sales up 37.6 pct in May
- China's auto sales rise 27.9 pct in May
- China's auto exports expand in May
- Digital technologies empower China's automobile manufacturing upgrade
- Chinese-brand passenger car sales surge 81.4 pct in April
- Chinese-invested car tire factory officially inaugurated in Cambodia
- China's auto exports continue robust growth in Jan-April period
- Interview: Chinese carmakers gather steam as innovation thrives, expert says
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.