Greater Bay Area Int'l Auto Show kicks off in Shenzhen

Xinhua) 09:44, June 17, 2023

People visit the 27th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area International Auto Show at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 16, 2023. The auto show kicked off here on Friday and will last till June 24. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on June 16, 2023 shows the booth of Chinese carmaker BYD during the 27th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area International Auto Show at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The auto show kicked off here on Friday and will last till June 24. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Visitors learn about new energy vehicles of Chinese carmaker BYD during the 27th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area International Auto Show at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 16, 2023. The auto show kicked off here on Friday and will last till June 24. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

