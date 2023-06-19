China donates energy-saving facilities to help Egypt combat climate change

Xinhua) 14:44, June 19, 2023

Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang (C, rear) and Egypt's Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad (R, rear) are pictured at the delivery ceremony in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, on June 18, 2023. China donated a batch of energy-saving public facilities to Egypt on Sunday to help promote the green transformation and climate adaptation of the North African country. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

CAIRO, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China donated a batch of energy-saving public facilities to Egypt on Sunday to help promote the green transformation and climate adaptation of the North African country.

The donation, including solar LED street lights, LED bulbs, solar home systems, and energy-efficient air conditioners, is provided by China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment to help Egypt's consumption patterns go green.

During the delivery ceremony held in Egypt's capital Cairo, Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang noted that China-Egypt cooperation in dealing with climate change reflects the breadth and depth of the friendship between the two countries.

"It shows the firm determination of China and Egypt in promoting green and low-carbon transformation and tackling climate change," the ambassador said.

Ali Abo Sena, the chief executive of the Environmental Affairs Agency of the Egyptian Environment Ministry, told Xinhua that the donation can help Egypt live up to its climate commitment by cutting green house gas emissions.

The donation was conducted under the framework of a memorandum of understanding on donations to combat climate change signed by China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment and Egypt's Environment Ministry in 2016.

