CPC delegation visits Egypt

Xinhua) 09:02, June 06, 2023

Qu Qingshan (2nd R), a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and head of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, meets with President of the Republican People's Party Hazem Omar (2nd L) in Cairo, Egypt, June 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

CAIRO, June 5 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Egyptian Republican People's Party, a CPC delegation visited Egypt from Saturday to Monday.

The delegation was led by Qu Qingshan, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and head of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee.

During the visit, Qu met with Speaker of the Egyptian Senate and Chairman of Nation's Future Party Abdel-Wahab Abdel-Razeq, President of the Republican People's Party Hazem Omar, among others, and held discussions with members of the Coordination Committee of Party's Youth Leaders and Politicians.

He also attended the "From the Great Wall to the Pyramids" dialogue, giving a detailed introduction of the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress to the Egyptian audience.

The Egyptian side highly appreciated the significance of the 20th CPC National Congress to the world and expressed willingness to work with China to jointly promote the development of the Egypt-China comprehensive strategic partnership.

Qu Qingshan (3rd L, back), a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and head of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, holds discussions with members of the Coordination Committee of Party's Youth Leaders and Politicians in Cairo, Egypt, June 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Qu Qingshan (L), a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and head of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Speaker of the Egyptian Senate and Chairman of Nation's Future Party Abdel-Wahab Abdel-Razeq in Cairo, Egypt, June 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

