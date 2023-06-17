Donglin Town in E China focuses on green, sustainable development

Xinhua) 15:04, June 17, 2023

This photo taken on June 16, 2023 shows a view of Quanyi Village in Donglin Town, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Under Zhejiang's Green Rural Revival Program, Donglin Town has been focusing on building a beautiful countryside based on its featured cultural and natural resources, making every effort to achieve green and sustainable development while maintaining economic gains. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo shows a villager rowing a boat while collecting lotus flowers and leaves to make tourist souvenirs in Quanxin Village of Donglin Town, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 16, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on June 16, 2023 shows a view of Quanyi Village in Donglin Town, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

This photo taken on June 16, 2023 shows a view of Quanyi Village in Donglin Town, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

This photo taken on June 16, 2023 shows a view of Quanyi Village in Donglin Town, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

A villager collects lotus flowers and leaves in a boat in Quanxin Village of Donglin Town, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 16, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on June 16, 2023 shows a view of Quanyi Village in Donglin Town, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Lotus flowers are in full bloom in Quanxin Village of Donglin Town, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 16, 2023.

This photo taken on June 16, 2023 shows a view of Quanyi Village in Donglin Town, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

This photo taken on June 16, 2023 shows a view of Quanxin Village in Donglin Town, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 16, 2023.

This photo taken on June 16, 2023 shows a view of Quanyi Village in Donglin Town, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

This aerial photo shows a villager rowing a boat in a river in Quanxin Village of Donglin Town, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 16, 2023.

This aerial photo shows a villager rowing a boat while collecting lotus flowers and leaves to make tourist souvenirs in Quanxin Village of Donglin Town, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 16, 2023.

