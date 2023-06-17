Donglin Town in E China focuses on green, sustainable development
This photo taken on June 16, 2023 shows a view of Quanyi Village in Donglin Town, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Under Zhejiang's Green Rural Revival Program, Donglin Town has been focusing on building a beautiful countryside based on its featured cultural and natural resources, making every effort to achieve green and sustainable development while maintaining economic gains. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
This aerial photo shows a villager rowing a boat while collecting lotus flowers and leaves to make tourist souvenirs in Quanxin Village of Donglin Town, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 16, 2023. Under Zhejiang's Green Rural Revival Program, Donglin Town has been focusing on building a beautiful countryside based on its featured cultural and natural resources, making every effort to achieve green and sustainable development while maintaining economic gains. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A villager collects lotus flowers and leaves in a boat in Quanxin Village of Donglin Town, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 16, 2023. Under Zhejiang's Green Rural Revival Program, Donglin Town has been focusing on building a beautiful countryside based on its featured cultural and natural resources, making every effort to achieve green and sustainable development while maintaining economic gains. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Lotus flowers are in full bloom in Quanxin Village of Donglin Town, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 16, 2023. Under Zhejiang's Green Rural Revival Program, Donglin Town has been focusing on building a beautiful countryside based on its featured cultural and natural resources, making every effort to achieve green and sustainable development while maintaining economic gains. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
This photo taken on June 16, 2023 shows a view of Quanxin Village in Donglin Town, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 16, 2023. Under Zhejiang's Green Rural Revival Program, Donglin Town has been focusing on building a beautiful countryside based on its featured cultural and natural resources, making every effort to achieve green and sustainable development while maintaining economic gains. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
This aerial photo shows a villager rowing a boat in a river in Quanxin Village of Donglin Town, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 16, 2023. Under Zhejiang's Green Rural Revival Program, Donglin Town has been focusing on building a beautiful countryside based on its featured cultural and natural resources, making every effort to achieve green and sustainable development while maintaining economic gains. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
This aerial photo shows a villager rowing a boat while collecting lotus flowers and leaves to make tourist souvenirs in Quanxin Village of Donglin Town, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 16, 2023. Under Zhejiang's Green Rural Revival Program, Donglin Town has focused on building a beautiful countryside based on its featured cultural and natural resources, making every effort to achieve green and sustainable development while maintaining economic gains. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Photos
