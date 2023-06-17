China's automobile manufacturing industry logs robust growth in January-April

Xinhua) 13:44, June 17, 2023

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China's automobile manufacturing sector registered strong expansion in terms of production, revenue and profit during the first four months of the year, industry data showed.

Industrial added value of the sector rose 11.8 percent year on year in the period, up 7.4 percentage points from the January-March period, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The combined operating revenue of companies in the sector topped 2.86 trillion yuan (about 401.18 billion U.S. dollars), jumping 11.5 percent year on year and 11 percentage points higher than that of the whole manufacturing industry in the same period.

The country's automobile manufacturers raked in total profits of 112.28 billion yuan, up 2.5 percent from the same period of 2022, the data also revealed.

