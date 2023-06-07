Chinese vice premier stresses innovation, transformation in manufacturing development

Xinhua) 08:52, June 07, 2023

SHANGHAI, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has stressed speeding up efforts to achieve breakthroughs in core technologies in key areas and transform manufacturing into a high-end, smart, and green sector to help build a modern industrial system backed by the real economy.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a research trip to Shanghai on the development of the manufacturing sector from Sunday to Tuesday.

During the three-day trip, Zhang visited manufacturing enterprises specializing in satellite navigation, commercial aircraft, new energy vehicles, heavy gas turbines, and integrated circuits, among others, and learned about their latest development in industrial innovation.

Manufacturing is the foundation underlying all the efforts to build a country, said Zhang, who called for attaching top priority to the high-quality development of manufacturing.

The vice premier underscored the role of innovation in the high-quality development of manufacturing and joint efforts to achieve breakthroughs in core technologies in key areas and build industrial and supply chains that are secure, self-supporting, and under better control.

Efforts must be made to deepen the integration between manufacturing and the new generation of information technology, promote smart, intelligent, and green manufacturing, and accelerate the transformation and upgrading of traditional manufacturing industries.

Zhang also stressed cultivating and strengthening the emerging strategic sectors, improving China's industrial foundation, and modernizing the industry chain.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)