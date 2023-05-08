China's electronic information manufacturing expands 1.2 pct in March

May 08, 2023

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China's electronic information manufacturing maintained steady expansion in March, with the added value of major firms in the sector up 1.2 percent year on year, official data showed.

From January to March, the added value of major electronic information manufacturing companies went down 1.1 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

This decline narrowed from a 2.6-percent fall in the January-February period.

Mobile phone output fell 7 percent year on year to 331 million units in the first quarter, while integrated circuit production contracted 14.8 percent to 72.2 billion units, the data showed.

