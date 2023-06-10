China, Malta commemorate 60th anniversary of China dispatching medical team abroad

Xinhua) 10:32, June 10, 2023

Maltese President George Vella (2nd R, Front) views a photo exhibition during a reception to mark the 60th anniversary of China dispatching its first Chinese medical team abroad as well as the 30th anniversary of dispatching the first Chinese medical team to Malta in Valletta, Malta, on June 9, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

VALLETTA, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Celebrations were held here on Friday to mark the 60th anniversary of China dispatching its first Chinese medical team abroad as well as the 30th anniversary of dispatching the first Chinese medical team to Malta.

The Chinese Embassy in Malta hosted a reception attended by approximately 300 participants, including Maltese President George Vella and other Maltese officials, as well as diplomats from other countries.

In a video speech, Cao Xuetao, deputy head of the National Health Commission of China, said that China has sent around 30,000 medical team members to 76 countries and regions over the past 60 years, providing diagnoses and treatments to over 290 million local patients, aiding in the construction of over 130 medical and health facilities, and saving countless lives.

China is ready to work with all sectors of Maltese society to deepen cooperation and exchanges in the field of health and support the development of the Mediterranean Regional Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM), Cao said.

Chinese medical team will "continue to benefit the Maltese people with benevolence and skill, and make new and greater contributions to promoting multi-cultural understanding and enhancing China-Malta friendship," he noted.

Speaking at the reception, Chinese Ambassador to Malta Yu Dunhai emphasized the deepening medical cooperation between China and Malta over the past 30 years.

He also said that China-Malta relations have enjoyed sound and steady development over the past half century, with increasing political mutual trust, fruitful economic cooperation and vibrant cultural exchanges.

"China-Malta relations have set a good example of relations between countries of different sizes, social systems, histories and cultures," he said, expressing his confidence in "an ever brighter future" of bilateral ties.

The successful collaboration between China and Malta is proof that diverse cultures have a lot to learn from each other and should continuously seek respect and common development, Joseph Chetcuti, permanent secretary of the Ministry for Health, said.

According to Chetcuti, the memorandum of understanding in the field of TCM between the two governments was renewed for another term just a few months ago. "I look forward to the first-class medical service offered by top Chinese doctors here in Malta, and to the continued friendly relations between Malta and China in the field of medicine," he said.

The satisfactory therapeutic effect has won a wide reputation not only for TCM but also for the medical teams, Dong Xiaoyan, head of the 18th Chinese medical team to Malta, said at the reception.

"We are dedicated to working for the health of the Maltese people and developing a deep friendship with them," she added.

During the reception, attendees viewed a photo exhibition and a special video showcasing medical cooperation between China and Malta, and highlighting dedicated efforts of Chinese medical teams to Malta over the past 30 years.

In 1993, the first Chinese medical team arrived in Malta. In the following year, China and Malta signed a cooperative agreement on traditional Chinese medicine and officially established the MRCTCM in Paola, Malta, opening a new chapter in China-Malta medical cooperation.

To date, a total of 18 Chinese medical teams, comprising over 100 physicians, have provided TCM treatments to approximately 250,000 Maltese patients.

