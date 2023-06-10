2023 World Power Battery Conference kicks off in SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 09:12, June 10, 2023

Visitors look at a power battery swap system for new energy vehicles on an exhibition of the 2023 World Power Battery Conference in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 9, 2023. Themed "New Green Power for the Future and New Growth-driver for the World", the 2023 World Power Battery Conference kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Hu Xu)

Visitors learn about innovation achievements of new energy vehicles on an exhibition of the 2023 World Power Battery Conference in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 9, 2023. Themed "New Green Power for the Future and New Growth-driver for the World", the 2023 World Power Battery Conference kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Hu Xu)

Recycled power batteries of new energy vehicles are on display during an exhibition of the 2023 World Power Battery Conference in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 9, 2023. Themed "New Green Power for the Future and New Growth-driver for the World", the 2023 World Power Battery Conference kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Hu Xu)

This photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows the opening session of the 2023 World Power Battery Conference in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Themed "New Green Power for the Future and New Growth-driver for the World", the 2023 World Power Battery Conference kicked off here on Friday. (Organizing committee of 2023 World Power Battery Conference/Handout via Xinhua)

Visitors look at a domestic air vehicle on an exhibition of the 2023 World Power Battery Conference in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 9, 2023. Themed "New Green Power for the Future and New Growth-driver for the World", the 2023 World Power Battery Conference kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Zhuang Ge'er/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows a new energy vehicle on an exhibition of the 2023 World Power Battery Conference in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 9, 2023. Themed "New Green Power for the Future and New Growth-driver for the World", the 2023 World Power Battery Conference kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Hu Xu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)