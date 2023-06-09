China expected to remain Philippines' top trade and investment partner: Ambassador

Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong (R) meets with Philippine ambassador to China Jaime A. FlorCruz (L) in Beijing on June 8. (Photo provided by the Philippine Embassy in China)

"In 2022, despite the pandemic, China ranked as the Philippines top trading partner, our third largest export market, our top market supplier, import supplier and one of our major foreign investors," stated Jaime A. FlorCruz, Philippine ambassador to China, during a reception held in Beijing on June 8.

"With the momentum created by our President's state visit in January, we expect China to remain one of our top trade and investment partners in the coming years," the ambassador said on the partnership between the two nations.

FlorCruz made the remarks at a reception organized by the Philippine Embassy in China to celebrate the 125th Anniversary of the Proclamation of Philippine Independence and Nationhood. China's Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong attended upon invitation the reception.

The Philippine ambassador expressed gratitude to China for its "friendly assistance" in providing the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Philippines. He acknowledged that this played a crucial role in initiating their immunization campaign and containing the spread of the disease.

FlorCruz highlighted this year's visit of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. to Beijing, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visit served to renew the friendship between the two countries and bolster their relations. Both nations reaffirmed the importance of cooperation in education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges. He added, "We also seek to cooperate in infrastructure, clean energy, connectivity and other fields."

The Philippine Embassy in China holds a reception in celebration of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence and Nationhood on June 8, 2023. (Photo provided by the Philippine Embassy in China)

