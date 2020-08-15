Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese embassy donates cash, PPEs to Philippine medical frontliners

(Xinhua)    11:39, August 15, 2020

The Chinese embassy in the Philippines on Friday donated 1 million pesos (20,519 U.S. dollars) in cash and some personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the Philippine medical frontliners to show China's appreciation and support for their hard work in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian handed over the cash and PPEs during a meeting with the representatives of medical frontliners at the embassy, according to an embassy statement.

Huang expressed his appreciation to the dedication and contribution of the medical frontliners in the battle against COVID-19, and hoped they could stay safe and healthy as the last line of defense against the disease, the statement said.

Huang said the Chinese embassy will continue to provide support and assistance to the best of its ability to the Philippines.

"We firmly believe that the dawn of victory will come at the earliest," Huang said.

The embassy has also donated several batches of surgical masks and other medical materials to several local hospitals recently.

On Thursday, the embassy donated 130 ventilators to the Philippines as part of its commitment to helping the country battle COVID-19.

The Philippines has so far 153,660 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,442 deaths and 71,405 recoveries.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York