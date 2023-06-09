Coral coverage sees remarkable increase with conservation work in waters of island of Hainan

Xinhua) 11:04, June 09, 2023

This photo taken on June 8, 2023 shows corals in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

To restore the underwater ecology, conservation work has been carried out in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island since 2004, including coral transplantation and raising awareness of the significance of coral protection. The current coral coverage has seen remarkable increase in the tourist area.

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows Christmas tree worms in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo taken on June 8, 2023 shows corals in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Corals are being transplanted in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China, June 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows corals in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows corals in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows stonefish in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A crab crawls on a coral species in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Corals are being transplanted in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China, June 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Corals are being transplanted in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China, June 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows sea squirts in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

