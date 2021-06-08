Home>>
S China's Hainan home to restored coral oases
(People's Daily Online) 17:12, June 08, 2021
|Photo shows corals in waters of Wenchang, Hainan. (People's Daily Online/Ji Xiang)
Hainan, a tropical island in southern China, is one of the country's most coral-rich areas. Coral reefs, also known as "deep-sea oases" or "rainforests of the sea", while being a paradise for biodiversity, are themselves extremely fragile.
Corals in Hainan have suffered serious damage due to various reasons in recent decades. Despite this, following visits to many sea areas in the province in 2020, marine conservationists found a vibrant world of undersea corals in which these "oases" have gradually been restored.
June 8 is the 13th annual World Ocean Day, whose theme this year is "The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods".
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Coral reefs need to be protected as "rainforests of the sea": Jordanian scientist
- Chinese researchers ‘plant’ corals on seabed
- China's marine satellites support coral reef protection in South China Sea
- Researchers dedicated to coral rehabilitation in Celukan Bawang, Indonesia
- Corals seen in west Pacific on Chinese research vessel Kexue
- Living Stones: close-up photos of coral rocks
- Indonesia's Bali conducts coral restoration
- Gene decides whether coral relative will fuse or fight
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.