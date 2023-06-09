Explore Xuwen National Coral Reef Nature Reserve in China's Guangdong

People's Daily Online) 09:10, June 09, 2023

A view of the Xuwen National Coral Reef Nature Reserve in Xuwen county, Zhanjiang city, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/Chen Beipao)

The overall ecological and environmental conditions of the Xuwen National Coral Reef Nature Reserve in Xuwen county, Zhanjiang city, south China's Guangdong Province are excellent, according to a bulletin on the country's marine ecological environment recently issued by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

Established in 1999 and upgraded in 2007, the reserve is a coral reef nature one, with the largest contiguous area in China and is home to the only well-preserved modern coral reef along the country's continental shelf. It covers an area of 10,867 hectares.

So far, 82 coral species have been found in the nature reserve, including 54 stony corals under second-class state protection.

Coral reefs are considered one of the ecosystems with the richest biodiversity and high productivity, and are hailed as "tropical rainforests of the sea."

June 8 this year marks the 15th World Oceans Day and the 16th National Oceans Awareness Day in China.

