Chinese student carries mobility-impaired classmate to school for 10 years, wants to continue during college

People's Daily Online) 09:46, June 09, 2023

"I hope we'll be admitted to the same college. And I'm willing to continue being his 'feet'," said Zhu Jinxiang, a Chinese student who has carried his classmate and close friend, Zhong Huaqiang, on his back to school for 10 years.

Due to skeletal dysplasia of both legs, Zhong Huaqiang, a Chinese student who was born with cerebral palsy and suffers from spinal curvature, can only squat on a chair to study. (Photo/WeChat account of Ganzhou Internet Information Office)

The two teenagers are sitting the gaokao, China's annual college entrance exam, which kicks off on June 7 and lasts for two days.

Zhong was born into a poor family in Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province, with cerebral palsy, which later caused spinal curvature and made it impossible for the boy to walk upright.

Fortunately, help from Zhu and other warm-hearted students, has brightened up Zhong's daunting journey to knowledge.

Chinese student Zhu Jinxiang (first from right) carries his mobility-impaired classmate Zhong Huaqiang back to the classroom. (Photo/WeChat account of Ganzhou Internet Information Office)

Zhu lives in the same village as Zhong. He and other students have taken turns to carry Zhong on their backs to school since third grade in elementary school.

After they entered middle school, Zhu and Zhong studied in the same class again. By chance, they became deskmates, and that's when their friendship started to grow stronger with each passing day.

Zhu carried Zhong on his back to their classroom, playground, bathroom, among other places of their school that Zhong needed to go, and helped him fetch water and organize personal belongings day after day. They also talked with each other and did their homework together everyday.

Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2020 shows Chinese student Zhu Jinxiang (right) and his mobility-impaired classmate Zhong Huaqiang doing homework together at home. (Photo/WeChat account of Ganzhou Internet Information Office)

While Zhu took pleasure in helping his pal, Zhong benefited greatly from the generous support and did well in his studies. Both of them got excellent results in the high school entrance examination and were admitted to the same key high school. Zhu continued to carry Zhong wherever he needed to go during high school.

"At first I just tried to show how strong I was by carrying him. Then I found that every time I was upset or sad, he would cheer me up. As time went by, we became good friends who shared everything with each other," Zhu recalled.

Although Zhong suffers from physical inconvenience, he has a good sense of humor and a strong will, according to Zhu, who noted that he admires Zhong for his great qualities and hopes they can continue to study in the same school.

Chinese student Zhu Jinxiang carries his mobility-impaired classmate Zhong Huaqiang back to their dormitory after self-study classes at night. (Photo/WeChat account of Ganzhou Internet Information Office)

Photo shows some of the certificates of merit awarded to Zhong Huaqiang, a Chinese student who was born with cerebral palsy and suffers from spinal curvature. (Photo/WeChat account of Ganzhou Internet Information Office)

Chinese student Zhu Jinxiang (second from right) and his mobility-impaired classmate Zhong Huaqiang (second from left) talk with other classmates about their examination paper. (Photo/WeChat account of Ganzhou Internet Information Office)

