Thursday, June 08, 2023

US in a sea of debt

By He Wei Studio (China.org.cn) 15:39, June 08, 2023

The continuous increase in the U.S. debt ceiling, which makes its creditors foot the bill, has been accumulating risks for the global economic and financial system.

