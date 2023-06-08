Home>>
US in a sea of debt
By He Wei Studio (China.org.cn) 15:39, June 08, 2023
The continuous increase in the U.S. debt ceiling, which makes its creditors foot the bill, has been accumulating risks for the global economic and financial system.
