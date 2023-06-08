U.S. understands bullying, intimidation better than any other country: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 08:14, June 08, 2023

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said the United States understands bullying and intimidation better than any other country in the world, and there is no room for China to concede or back down when it comes to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to accusations from relevant U.S. officials about the recent practices of China's military vessels in the Taiwan Strait.

Wang said that it has been reported that last year alone, large U.S. reconnaissance aircraft conducted over 800 close-in flights to spy on China. Last year, the U.S. also sent aircraft carrier strike groups to the South China Sea and nearby areas multiple times.

"Brandishing its military prowess, the U.S. is willfully flexing its muscles and infringing upon the sovereignty of other countries. This is bullying and intimidation at its best. This is the source of maritime and air security risks and dangers to regional peace and stability," Wang said.

He said that facing U.S. military provocations, China has responded in accordance with laws and regulations. These actions are completely justified and lawful, and have nothing to do with "bullying."

When it comes to safeguarding China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, there is no room for China to concede or back down, Wang said. This is absolutely not a case of "bullying" or "intimidation." This is about China standing up for its principles and its red line, he added.

