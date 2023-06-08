Home>>
Debt ceiling political shows
By He Wei Studio (China.org.cn) 15:38, June 08, 2023
Since the introduction of the debt ceiling in 1917, raising or temporarily suspending it has been common for U.S. Congress. In recent years, however, debt ceiling negotiations have turned into a political spectacle driven by partisan interests.
