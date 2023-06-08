Full text of Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to first Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength

Xinhua) 14:44, June 08, 2023

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to the first Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength.

On the occasion of the opening of the first Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength, I would like to express my warm congratulations on behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee!

Our Party has been committed to securing new successes in developing socialist culture. Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the Party has attached great importance to cultural development in national governance, furthered understanding of rules about cultural development, and promoted cultural inheritance and development. Solid progress has been made in building China into a country with a strong socialist culture.

We must fully implement the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, better shoulder new cultural missions, increase confidence in our own culture, adhere to the approach of openness and inclusiveness, uphold fundamental principles and break new ground, and inspire the cultural creativity of the whole nation. Standing at a new historical starting point, we will continue to promote cultural prosperity, build a leading country in culture, develop a modern Chinese civilization, keep promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, and provide cultural strength for building a stronger country and achieving national rejuvenation.

Xi Jinping

June 7, 2023

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)