Xi stresses cultural advancement in letter to forum

Xinhua) 08:10, June 08, 2023

SHENZHEN, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the first Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength, which opened Wednesday in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

In his letter, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for enhanced efforts to shoulder new cultural mission, and provide strong cultural and intellectual strength to build a stronger nation and achieve national rejuvenation.

The Party is endeavoring to secure new successes in developing socialist culture, Xi said in the letter, adding that solid steps have been made in turning China into a country with a strong socialist culture since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.

He called for more efforts to shoulder the new cultural mission, consolidate cultural confidence, remain open and inclusive, uphold fundamental principles and break new ground, and encourage the cultural innovation and creativity of the whole nation.

It is imperative to continue boosting cultural prosperity, making China a leading country in culture, building a modern Chinese civilization and promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, he said.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, read out Xi's letter and delivered a keynote speech at the forum.

Li urged efforts to study and implement Xi's important instructions. He also called for advancing cultural prosperity and development and promoting exchanges and mutual learning.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, also attended the forum.

The forum was hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, reads out Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to the first Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength and delivers a keynote speech at the forum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 7, 2023. Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has sent a congratulatory letter to the first Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength, which opened Wednesday in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

