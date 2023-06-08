Chinese-invested expressway starts construction in Cambodia

June 08, 2023

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen attends the ceremony to mark the start of the expressway's construction. (People’s Daily Online/Zhao Yipu)

An expressway linking Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, with Bavet city, Svay Rieng province in Cambodia started construction on June 7.

Funded by China Road and Bridge Corporation, the 135.1-km expressway will be completed in four years. The four-lane expressway will be first operated by the Chinese company for 50 years, after which will be delivered to the Cambodian side.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian attended the ceremony to mark the start of the expressway's construction.

The Phnom Penh-Bavet Expressway is another fruit of cooperation between Cambodia and China, and its implementation shows that there is enormous potential for cooperation between the two countries, said Hun Sen.

The expressway will improve the efficiency of logistics between Phnom Penh and Bavet, lower the costs, and reduce travel time between regions along the route. The expressway will play a crucial role in boosting Cambodia’s economic growth, Hun Sen noted.

Wang said 2023 marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cambodia and the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The project is not only a symbol of friendship and cooperation between China and Cambodia, but also an important result of the alignment between the BRI and Cambodia's Rectangular Strategy, he said.

Du Fei, chairman of China Road and Bridge Corporation, said more than 5,000 local people are expected to be employed during the construction, and nearly 10,000 jobs will be created because of the expressway. During the 50 years of operation by China Road and Bridge Corporation, the project can provide more than 1,000 jobs for local people each year.

