Pic story of front-line worker committed to marine environmental protection in China's Hainan

Xinhua) 08:58, June 08, 2023

This aerial photo taken on May 18, 2023 shows a marine ranch in the sea area of Wuzhizhou Island in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

Wang Fengguo is a staff member of the Wuzhizhou Island tourist resort in Sanya, whose main job responsibilities include removing marine waste and coral predators, carrying out artificial reef installation and coral transplantation, and helping with scientific researches at the marine ranch in the sea area of Wuzhizhou Island.

As a front-line worker committed to marine environmental protection for over ten years, Wang has witnessed significant progress of marine ecosystem restoration at this China's first tropical marine ranch.

Wang Fengguo works underwater at a marine ranch in the sea area of Wuzhizhou Island in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Wang Fengguo gets out of the water after work at a marine ranch in the sea area of Wuzhizhou Island in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, March 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Wang Fengguo prepares to work underwater at a marine ranch in the sea area of Wuzhizhou Island in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

Wang Fengguo (R) transplants corals at a marine ranch in the sea area of Wuzhizhou Island in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Wang Fengguo gets out of the water after coral transplantation at a marine ranch in the sea area of Wuzhizhou Island in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

Wang Fengguo works underwater at a marine ranch in the sea area of Wuzhizhou Island in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Wang Fengguo (C) talks with his colleague at a marine ranch in the sea area of Wuzhizhou Island in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

