Watermelon frost: an anti-inflammatory traditional medicine

(People's Daily App) 15:32, June 07, 2023

Watermelon frost has long been used by Chinese people to soothe sore throats or ulcers. The cooling effects help alleviate swelling and flush toxins from the body. How is this natural powdered herbal blend made from watermelon? Click on to the video to find out.

(Video source: Kuaishou, produced by Yang Yang)

