Home>>
Watermelon frost: an anti-inflammatory traditional medicine
(People's Daily App) 15:32, June 07, 2023
Watermelon frost has long been used by Chinese people to soothe sore throats or ulcers. The cooling effects help alleviate swelling and flush toxins from the body. How is this natural powdered herbal blend made from watermelon? Click on to the video to find out.
(Video source: Kuaishou, produced by Yang Yang)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Expert helps farmers in E China’s Anhui increase incomes
- Technology boosts watermelon planting in winter in NW China’s Gansu
- Watermelon sales boost villagers' income in Rongjiang County, Guizhou
- Chinese experts reveal genetic variation basis in watermelon seed size
- China leads the world in watermelon production and consumption
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.