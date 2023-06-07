Sri Lankan, Chinese experts hold symposium on coral reef ecology

COLOMBO, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan and Chinese experts held a symposium on coral reef ecology in Colombo on Tuesday to discuss the current state of coral reefs and explore strategies for their protection and restoration.

The symposium was hosted by Colombo Port City with the support of the University of Ruhuna, the South China Sea Institute of Oceanology, China-Sri Lanka Joint Center for Education and Research (CSL-CER), bringing together renowned experts in the field.

To mark World Environment Day and World Oceans Day, the symposium highlighted Colombo Port City's dedication to sustainability and the protection of natural biodiversity and ecosystems.

The joint symposium discussed the status, biodiversity, and restoration of coral reef ecosystems under the influence of human activities and global climate change, and explore the issues and countermeasures for coral reef conservation, restoration, and management in China and Sri Lanka.

Presentations were posted by scientists from China and Sri Lanka.

The joint symposium is the first in a series of initiatives by Colombo Port City dedicated to sustainability and the conservation of the country's natural resources.

Colombo Port City and CSL-CER have pledged joint efforts to work on nature conservation and sustainable development.

Spanning 269 hectares of reclaimed land from the sea, Colombo Port City aims to be the most livable city in South Asia, built on the latest sustainable city designs and smart city concepts.

