Home>>
Exploring the rich biodiversity on China's Snake Island
(People's Daily App) 14:44, May 25, 2023
Explore the rich biodiversity of China's Snake Island. The Snake Island–Laotieshan National Nature Reserve is located in the west of the Dalian Lyushunkou district and covers a total area of 9,072 hectares. Among its primary targets for protection are Shedao pit-vipers, migratory birds and the ecologically diverse environment.
(Source: DLTV.cn)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing continues to improve biodiversity
- UN chief urges gov'ts, businesses to take bold action for sustainable future
- Feature: Pursuing plant diversity conservation in China's national gardens
- Scenic area in China's Hunan prohibits drone flight for biodiversity
- Interview: United global efforts needed to implement Kunming-Montreal Framework, says UN biodiversity official
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.