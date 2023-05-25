Exploring the rich biodiversity on China's Snake Island

(People's Daily App) 14:44, May 25, 2023

Explore the rich biodiversity of China's Snake Island. The Snake Island–Laotieshan National Nature Reserve is located in the west of the Dalian Lyushunkou district and covers a total area of 9,072 hectares. Among its primary targets for protection are Shedao pit-vipers, migratory birds and the ecologically diverse environment.

(Source: DLTV.cn)

