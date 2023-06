We Are China

View of Mount Qomolangma in SW China's Tibet

Xinhua) 16:13, June 06, 2023

This photo taken on June 4, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma in twilight in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This photo taken on June 4, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma at sunset in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This photo taken on June 4, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma at sunset in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This photo taken on June 4, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma at sunset in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This photo taken on June 4, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma at sunset in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on June 4, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma at sunset in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This photo taken on June 4, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma at sunset in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on June 4, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma at sunset in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This photo taken on June 4, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma at sunset in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on June 4, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma at sunset in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This photo taken on June 4, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma in twilight in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)