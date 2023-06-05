Confluence of Yangtze and Jialing rivers in Chongqing

By Huang Jingjing and Zhang Jian (People's Daily App) 15:26, June 05, 2023

When the Yangtze River meets one of its tributaries, the Jialing River, in Southwest China's Chongqing, a stunning scene appears. Can you tell which is the Yangtze River and what is happening?

The yellow water comes from the Yangtze River. According to experts, this scene usually happens during flood season, between May and September, as the upstream region of the Yangtze River is hit by heavy rainfall, which then washes large amounts of sediment and mud into the river.

Netizens on Sina Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media platform, jokingly referred to this as "double-flavor" hot pot.

(Video source: Xinhua)

