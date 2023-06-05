China's security initiative contributes to addressing global challenges: defense minister

SINGAPORE, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The Global Security Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping contributes Chinese wisdom to addressing international security challenges, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu said here Sunday.

The initiative calls for common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, Li said in his speech at the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue.

China has succeeded in blazing a Chinese path to modernization, which has injected a strong driving force into promoting common development, made significant contributions to safeguarding world peace and played a positive role in improving global governance, Li said.

He expressed China's willingness to work with all parties to enhance the commitment to an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future, promote the sound development of regional security cooperation, and strive to build an open, inclusive, transparent and equitable architecture on regional security cooperation.

Li stressed that Taiwan is China's Taiwan and how to resolve the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese to decide, and that it brooks no interference from any external forces.

Criticizing Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities for soliciting foreign support for independence and some foreign forces for attempting to contain China with Taiwan, Li said they are the biggest troublemakers trying to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

He warned that if anyone dares to separate Taiwan from China, the Chinese military will not hesitate for a second. "We will fear no opponents and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity regardless of any cost."

Li also elaborated on China's position on the South China Sea and China-U.S. relations.

