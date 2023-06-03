Int'l community expresses concern over continued fighting in Sudan

Xinhua) 11:15, June 03, 2023

ADDIS ABABA, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The international community has expressed concern over the continued fighting in Sudan and stressed that there is no military solution to the conflict.

Members of the Expanded Mechanism for the Resolution of the Conflict in Sudan made the call during the third meeting of the mechanism in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, the African Union (AU) said in a statement issued Thursday.

"The expanded mechanism expressed concern at the lack of full implementation of the humanitarian ceasefire and the deteriorating humanitarian situation," the statement read.

The meeting underlined the importance of a coordinated approach to resolving the crisis and the need for an African-led Sudanese-owned process.

The expanded mechanism brought together representatives from the AU, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the United Nations, the League of Arab States, the European Union, the permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC), the African members of the UNSC, Sudan's neighboring countries, countries designated by the IGAD to engage the belligerents, and Comoros, among others.

The participants cautioned against the proliferation of uncoordinated initiatives that would undermine the collective effort and the sovereignty of Sudan.

The expanded mechanism urged the parties to the conflict in Sudan to fully commit to undertaking their obligations to protect civilians and civil infrastructure and ensure the delivery of unhindered humanitarian assistance.

The meeting participants further underscored the role of the neighboring countries, not only with regard to receiving large numbers of refugees, but also with respect to the potential spill-over effect of the conflict on the broader region.

During the meeting, representatives from the UN and IGAD delivered statements as members of the Trilateral Mechanism.

The UN provided an update on the status of humanitarian assistance to the displaced population in Sudan. The IGAD, an East African bloc, expressed its commitment to fostering peace in Sudan and stressed the need for a single, inclusive, consolidated political process.

Sudan has witnessed deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the capital city of Khartoum and other areas since April 15, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict.

According to the Sudanese Doctors Union, the number of civilian deaths since the beginning of the clashes has risen to 863 with 3,531 injuries.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs recently said over 1 million people have been displaced since the conflict began, fleeing to safer locations inside and outside Sudan.

