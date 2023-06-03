Chinese Luban Workshop launched in Ghana

June 03, 2023

ACCRA, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China launched a workshop in Ghana on Friday to provide training courses on agriculture for people in the West African country.

The Luban Workshop was named after the ancient Chinese craftsman Lu Ban, with the aim of providing vocational skills training for local people.

The workshop, jointly established by China's Liaoning Agricultural Technical College and Ghana's University of Energy and Natural Resources, is expected to inject new viability into Ghana's agriculture development, Zhang Zhengli, president of the Chinese college, said at an inauguration ceremony held in Accra, Ghana's capital.

Ghanaian Ambassador to China Winfred Nii Okai Hammond commended the establishment of the workshop, saying it holds the potential to improve the lives of Ghanaian youth and lay the foundation for a prosperous future for Ghana.

"I have full confidence that the program will achieve remarkable success in Ghana as well," he added.

According to Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Lu Kun, the workshop is China's brand project for international cooperation in vocational education, aiming to promote cultural exchanges between China and foreign countries.

"More young Africans are eager to improve their skills through Luban Workshops and find new opportunities for employment and development," he said, adding that China actively supports the development of vocational and technical education in Ghana and is willing to share its successful experience with the country.

