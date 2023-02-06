Chinese investor expresses confidence in Ghanaian market

Xinhua) 09:29, February 06, 2023

ACCRA, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- A leading Chinese investor in Ghana on Sunday expressed full confidence in the Ghanaian market despite economic hardships facing the west African country.

Tang Hong, president of the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies, commented at the launching ceremony of the latest edition of the Chinese business directory in Ghana.

Tang noted that worsened business environment marked by soaring inflation and persistent currency depreciation has led to hardships on some Chinese businesses.

"Despite the grave hardships and challenges, the trade volume between the two countries (China and Ghana) saw a year-on-year growth in the first 11 months last year, and the number of expatriates from China registered in Ghana is higher than from any other countries," he said.

"All the signs showed Chinese investors are fully confident in the Ghanian market," Tang said.

He pointed out that the Chinese-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, combined with Ghana's One District One Factory Initiative, has tremendously contributed to industrializing Ghana and raising the living standards of Ghanaians.

The directory included relevant information from more than 300 Chinese firms in a wide range of areas such as mining, construction, and catering, Tang said, adding that an increasing number of Chinese investors are tapping deeper into the local market.

"I believe the China-Ghana ties will be closer in the post-pandemic era," Tang said, calling on the Chinese community to ramp up their efforts to help boost bilateral exchange and cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)