Chinese language teachers confident about Ghanaian graduates' career prospects

Xinhua) 10:40, March 31, 2023

ACCRA, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese language teachers both from China and Ghana have voiced their confidence in the career prospects of Ghanaian graduates majoring in Chinese as the China-Africa cooperation prospers.

In a week-long job fair organized by the University of Ghana in partnership with the Confucius Institute starting Wednesday, the prospective young Ghanaian graduates who studied the Chinese language have become the sought-after talent of many Chinese and local enterprises.

Grace Selassie, a Chinese language teacher at the Confucius Institute, told Xinhua that students majoring in the Chinese language have many options for successful careers.

"This fair is organized to help students, especially final-year students who are looking for job opportunities. The Confucius Institute is also part of the project as we are recruiting students who have studied Chinese and want to become teachers, as well as students who want to do their internship in different companies," said Selassie.

Selassie, once a Chinese language major student, recounted how beneficial studying the Chinese language has been for her. "The training from the Confucius Institute has been very helpful to me. I can now speak Chinese fluently, and teach other people Chinese."

Wang Jimin, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute, said the institute has always served as a platform to provide job opportunities for young Ghanaians aspiring to make a difference in the future.

"Renowned Chinese enterprises in Ghana need people who are eloquent in the Chinese language so that they will be able to communicate with them," said Josephine Dzahene Quarshie, Ghanaian director of the Confucius Institute, urging students at the university and other tertiary institutions to take advantage of studying the Chinese language because of the opportunities it offers.

She added that Chinese language education in the country is of great significance in that regard and will further deepen the friendly relations between Ghana and China.

