Inheritor carries forward martial arts skills in N China's Hebei

People's Daily Online) 15:27, June 01, 2023

Qingxian county in Cangzhou city, north China's Hebei Province is known for the Pangu culture, with Pangu believed to be the creator of the universe, according to Chinese mythology. The Pangu Wangquan, the martial arts skill named after Pangu, is a bright gem of the Pangu culture in Qingxian county.

Cangzhou is home to various martial arts styles. The Pangu Wangquan, dating back more than 800 years, was once on the verge of extinction. After several years of rescue efforts, the martial arts style has not only been restored, but also enriched to include a complete set of skills involving mental cultivation methods, martial arts tools, fighting styles and other skills.

In 2016, the Pangu Wangquan was listed as a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage item of Hebei Province.

63-year-old Liu Lianjun is the 21st generation inheritor of the Pangu Wangquan. Liu started to teach martial arts in Lausanne, Switzerland in 2004. Every year, about 200 to 300 locals come to Liu to learn martial arts.

"Passing down the Chinese martial arts culture and carrying forward the Chinese martial arts is the mission of all martial arts practitioners," Liu said.

