Home>>
12.91 mln candidates to sit China's college entrance exam
(Xinhua) 13:30, June 01, 2023
BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- A record 12.91 million people have applied for this year's college entrance exam in China, also known as the "gaokao," marking an increase of 980,000 from 2022, according to figures released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday.
The annual national exam will take place in early June.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese police to ensure smooth traffic for national college entrance examinees
- High schooler in Hunan crowned boxing champion inside the ring days before acing China's national college entrance exam
- What it's like when students discover their scores on their college entrance exams
- Chinese man with rare bone disease rides swing car to attend national college entrance exam
- Annual college entrance exam concludes in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.