12.91 mln candidates to sit China's college entrance exam

Xinhua) 13:30, June 01, 2023

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- A record 12.91 million people have applied for this year's college entrance exam in China, also known as the "gaokao," marking an increase of 980,000 from 2022, according to figures released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday.

The annual national exam will take place in early June.

