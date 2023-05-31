Stories of state gifts to Xi: Xi shows an open, vibrant China through sports diplomacy

People's Daily Online) 10:09, May 31, 2023

On Nov. 20 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who was on a state visit to New Zealand, received a No. 8 All Blacks jersey from Ma'a Nonu, one of the country’s professional rugby players, after meeting the press together with John Key, the then-Prime Minister, in Wellington.

Xi accepted the jersey with his name on it and said, "I will keep it," and also hoped the player will engage in rugby exchanges in China. Xi invited him to do some training and coaching in China. He hoped the player will have more exchanges with Chinese players to promote rugby in China.

The All Blacks jersey President Xi Jinping received during his state visit to New Zealand in November 2014. (Photo/Hu Yang)

A few days later, three players of the All Blacks rugby team visited Beijing and gave a training session. One player said, "I hope more top rugby players will come to China for exchanges, and I hope to see more Chinese players compete in New Zealand."

Sports, which transcend nationality and race, are a universal language for mankind. Xi has brought the world and China closer through sports on different occasions, which has become a feature of “Xiplomacy.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin's gift to President Xi Jinping in February 2014- a model of the medal of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics. (Photo/Hu Yang)

In February 2014, President Xi went to Sochi, Russia to attend the opening ceremony of the 22nd Winter Olympic Games upon invitation, becoming the first head of state of China to attend a major international sporting event outside China. Russian President Vladimir Putin prepared a gift for Xi - a model of the medal of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics. The design of the gift featured the scenery of Sochi, bearing out the value of a Chinese saying that “nothing, not even mountains or oceans, can separate people with shared goals and vision.” And the gift is a vivid example of sports diplomacy.

Through sports diplomacy, President Xi has kept on expanding China's "circle of friends,” and showed the world the image of a major developing country that is opening, confident and vibrant.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)