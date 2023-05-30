China starts drilling superdeep borehole in landmark deep-Earth exploration

Xinhua) 13:57, May 30, 2023

URUMQI, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The drilling of China's first borehole over 10,000 meters deep for scientific exploration began at 11:46 a.m. on Tuesday in the Tarim Basin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. This marks a great feat in China's deep-Earth exploration.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)