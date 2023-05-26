Elon Musk's Neuralink gets FDA approval for in-human clinical study

Xinhua) 13:58, May 26, 2023

LOS ANGELES, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-machine interface company, announced Thursday it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct its first in-human clinical study.

"This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people," the company tweeted.

Neuralink said recruitment for its clinical trial "is not open yet."

The FDA has not commented on the trial. And the extent of the approved trial is not known yet.

Neuralink was founded in 2016 and funded primarily by Musk to develop a new kind of interface technology between the human brain and computing devices.

Installing a chip in the human skull could restore limb function, improve human movement, resolve issues with eyesight and hearing, and help with diseases like Parkinson's, the company claims.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)