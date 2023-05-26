Technologies drive innovation at world's leading display show

May 26, 2023

People visit the exhibition area of China's BOE Technology Group during the Display Week 2023 in Los Angeles, the United States, on May 23, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

LOS ANGELES, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The world's leading show on display industry once again takes center stage in Los Angeles, U.S. state of California, captivating attendees with the latest advancements in display technology.

Display Week 2023, hosted by the Society for Information Display (SID), is held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from May 21 to 26.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the annual event. It has proved to be quite a spectacle, showcasing exciting innovations in various display formats, including television, automotive displays, tablets, multifunctional and outdoor displays, with additional focus on Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), machine learning for displays, "Touch" technology, and sensors integration.

Leading manufacturers like Samsung, LG, Sony and TCL have brought their state-of-the-art offerings to the event, bringing the future of home entertainment much closer to reality.

One of the most significant breakthroughs is the introduction of micro-LED technology, which offers exceptional picture quality, excellent contrast ratios, and power efficiency, but whose price point gives "sticker shock" new meaning.

Samsung unveiled its latest micro-LED TVs, whose stunningly vibrant colors and near perfect black levels mesmerized attendees.

The company also showcases its line of award winning QD-OLEDs, self-luminous display, which are the first technology to combine the self-emissive lighting properties of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) with the screen brightness and color gamut of printed quantum dots.

"Our QD-OLED has been awarded the 'Display Technology of the Year' by SID," Samsung's Director of Go-to-Market for TV and Monitors, Chiraq Shah, told Xinhua. "That's an unbiased vote by the industry experts we're proud of."

Shah also pointed out that Samsung's RGB OLED with small size panels, flexible hybrid and flexible rollable displays are literally "expanding the user experience and redefining what one can do with products in the small-size segment."

An exhibitor introduces a product to a visitor at the exhibition area of China's TCL during the Display Week 2023 in Los Angeles, the United States, on May 23, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

TCL CSOT, a Chinese company focused on developing new technologies and innovations in the display industry, unveiled over 30 of its latest products and advanced technologies, including more than ten "firsts" in the world.

These include the world's first 65-inch 8K ink-jet printing flexible OLED, first ultra-narrow OLED flexible display screen, first 57-inch 1,000R 8K high-end curved gaming display and first mass-produced 1,512 PPI Mini LED VR display, as well as many other innovative products.

"Driven not only by a commitment to building a display industry ecosystem, but also to supporting a healthy and more sustainable planet for all through low-carbon, energy-saving, and eye-friendly products, we look forward to driving progress and uncovering more innovations to further accelerate the development of high-end display technology," said Jun Zhao, CEO of TCL CSOT.

Visionox, another Chinese high-tech company with OLED technology, has also brought innovative display technologies and applications to SID2023, including the FMM-less (Fine Metal Mask) RGB self-aligned pixelization technology - Visionox intelligent Pixelization (ViP), portable and rollable laptops, visual medical kits, and transparent car displays.

Eben Yang, vice president of Visionox, told Xinhua that North America is one of Visionox's most important overseas markets. Currently the company is cooperating with many American clients to provide display solutions for VR devices, wearable devices, mobile phones and other products.

People visit the exhibition area of China's Visionox during the Display Week 2023 in Los Angeles, the United States, on May 23, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

"We hope to take the opportunities of participating in the Display Week to demonstrate our innovative technologies, provide customers with more competitive products, and further expand overseas markets," Yang said.

LG also displays its own flexible OLED displays, delivering innovative and customizable display solutions for multiple applications.

Sony has presented its crystal LED displays with impressive contrast ratios and color accuracy, predominantly targeting professional applications, like cinema and high-end gaming.

Panasonic showcases its advanced OLED automotive displays, combining stunning visuals with seamless integration into vehicle interiors.

AR, VR and MR technologies are also leaping forward in integration and practical applications, with Meta's AR glasses being the biggest hit at the Display Week, blending AR and AI to create a compelling and immersive interactive user experience.

Instrument Systems GmbH, a German company, provides high quality and reliable testing for new products. "If you have a high-quality system, you need to test it to be able to guarantee high quality, optical accuracy, and the stability and the quality of the pictures that you see," Instrument Systems CEO Marcus Albrecht told Xinhua. "That's where we come in."

Attendees have their own favorites. "The key thing that is new and disruptive this year is micro-LEDs, which were just in development this time last year," Andrew Joel and Mark Furlow told Xinhua. "But (they) are now more commercialized and challenging the existing display industry."

The Display Week also provides a glimpse into the future, with several companies releasing teasers of upcoming breakthrough projects and products.

A couple of notable mentions are Samsung's transparent displays, offering see-through screens with endless potential for applications and smart homes; and LG rollable OLED displays, with their ability to transform from a compact form to a larger display.

