China's TCL starts smartphone production in Turkey: media

Xinhua) 14:49, May 31, 2021

ISTANBUL, May 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese multinational electronics company TCL Technology started smartphone production in Turkey's northwestern province of Tekirdag, the NTV broadcaster reported Sunday.

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank visited the facility and signed the boxes of smartphones that came out of the production line, NTV said.

"TCL has launched a cooperation with Turkey's Arcelik, a leading brand in Turkey's durable consumer goods market, and they are doing the production together," Varank was quoted as saying by NTV.

According to the minister, the annual production capacity of smartphones in this facility will be 450,000.

"TCL, an important brand both in China and the world, is particularly strong in the LCD industry and the television market," Varank said. "In Turkey, it will be active with its own production for both television and smartphone markets."

Frank Zhang, TCL president of the EU Sales Region, said the government granted a lot of support when partnering with a local company, and this has provided more confidence in investing in Turkey, according to press reports.

Chinese smartphone manufacturers Xiaomi and OPPO have already started their productions in Turkey.

