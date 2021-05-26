BRI opens new ways of trade and investment from China: Turkish businessman

(People's Daily App) 13:48, May 26, 2021

The Belt and Road Initiative not only affects China and neighboring countries but also most countries which trade with China, says Doruk Keser, chief representative of the Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. Shanghai Representative Office.

"It will create a new route by strengthening the infrastructure of the developing Asian countries." The Turk, who has lived in the city since 2015 and considers himself Shanghainese, says, "And it will open new ways of trade and investment from China."

(Video source: Xinmin Evening News)

