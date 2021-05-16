Multi-billion-USD investments inked at Silk Road int'l expo

An exhibitor (1st R) introduces his products at the Fifth Silk Road International Exposition in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

XI'AN, May 15 (Xinhua) -- A host of cooperation deals involving investments of 158.3 billion yuan (24.6 billion U.S. dollars) were signed at the Fifth Silk Road International Exposition, which closed Saturday in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

The deals cover 72 key projects in fields including education, modern agriculture and high-tech industry.

The five-day expo has attracted more than 1,900 envoys and guests from 98 countries and regions such as Slovakia, Belgium, the Republic of Korea, Tajikistan and Zambia.

Participants at the expo said that with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging across the globe, the enthusiasm of the international community in jointly promoting high-quality B&R cooperation is tantamount to a resounding vote of confidence in the program.

The Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by China in 2013, aims to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and beyond along the ancient Silk Road trade routes for common development and prosperity.

